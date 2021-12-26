Aston Villa v Chelsea player ratings
Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to action as Chelsea came from behind to win 3-1 at Aston Villa. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.
Edouard Mendy: 7
Could do nothing about Reece James’ own goal. Commanded his area well and overall was solid.
Trevoh Chalobah: 6
Did nothing wrong, but was taken off at half-time in a tactical change that saw Romelu Lukaku brought on.
Thiago Silva: 7
Calm and composed as ever. But went off in the second half after picking up a hamstring injury – and that’s a concern for Chelsea.
Antonio Rudiger: 7
Looked comfortable up against Danny Ings, who had no joy.
Reece James: 5
Scored an own goal and was generally well below par. Was given major problems by Villa in the second half and continued to struggle in the second.
Jorginho: 8
Tucked away two penalties and in general he played very well despite a shaky start.
N’Golo Kante: 7
Chelsea look so much better with Kante in midfield. A major influence in both halves of the pitch before being taken off.
Marcos Alonso: 7
Had some sticky moments defensively in the first half but was always a threat going forward.
Mason Mount: 7
Worked hard, hit the bar with a wayward cross, and always looked threatening. But missed a great chance in the second half when he shot wide after rounding keeper Emi Martinez.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7
Did well on his return. Set up Lukaku’s goal with a precise cross, won the first penalty and would have had a goal himself but for a fine late save by Martinez.
Christian Pulisic: 6
Tried his best up front but Chelsea were much better when the American was moved out wide and Lukaku was sent on.
Romelu Lukaku: 8
What a brilliant return. Scored with a lovely glancing header, won a penalty and generally terrorised Villa – again.
Andreas Christensen: 7
Did well after replacing Silva and set up the chance for Mount, who should have scored.
Mateo Kovacic: 7
Got stuck in after coming on for Kante.
Dogs Of War
26/12/2021 @ 11:31 pm
You might as well publish a disclaimer that every English player will always rate higher than an American player no matter what the circumstances are, even if the English player score’s 10 own goals and the American scores 10 goals in the same game the English player rating will still be higher. Seriously could you get more prejudicial please its not showing enough…LOL.