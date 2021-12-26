Aston Villa v Chelsea player ratings

Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to action as Chelsea came from behind to win 3-1 at Aston Villa. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.









Edouard Mendy: 7

Could do nothing about Reece James’ own goal. Commanded his area well and overall was solid.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Did nothing wrong, but was taken off at half-time in a tactical change that saw Romelu Lukaku brought on.

Thiago Silva: 7

Calm and composed as ever. But went off in the second half after picking up a hamstring injury – and that’s a concern for Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Looked comfortable up against Danny Ings, who had no joy.

Reece James: 5

Scored an own goal and was generally well below par. Was given major problems by Villa in the second half and continued to struggle in the second.

Jorginho: 8

Tucked away two penalties and in general he played very well despite a shaky start.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Chelsea look so much better with Kante in midfield. A major influence in both halves of the pitch before being taken off.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Had some sticky moments defensively in the first half but was always a threat going forward.

Mason Mount: 7

Worked hard, hit the bar with a wayward cross, and always looked threatening. But missed a great chance in the second half when he shot wide after rounding keeper Emi Martinez.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Did well on his return. Set up Lukaku’s goal with a precise cross, won the first penalty and would have had a goal himself but for a fine late save by Martinez.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Tried his best up front but Chelsea were much better when the American was moved out wide and Lukaku was sent on.

Romelu Lukaku: 8

What a brilliant return. Scored with a lovely glancing header, won a penalty and generally terrorised Villa – again.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Did well after replacing Silva and set up the chance for Mount, who should have scored.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Got stuck in after coming on for Kante.







