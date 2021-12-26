Lukaku helps Chelsea come from behind to beat Villa

Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 3 28' James (OG) 34' Jorginho (pen) 56' Lukaku 90' Jorginho (pen)

Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to action as Chelsea came from behind to win at Villa Park.

Reece James’ own goal gave the home side the lead but Jorginho equalised with a penalty and Lukaku put the Blues ahead soon after being brought on at half-time.

Jorginho scored with another penalty in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Lukaku’s goal was the striker’s first since 11 September. That came against Villa and he has scored in seven successive Premier League matches against the Midlands club – and three of his four league goals this season have come against them.







Lukaku, back in the squad after Covid, headed home a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was also back after recently testing positive for the virus.

James had inadvertently opened the scoring by heading Matt Targett’s cross beyond keeper Edouard Mendy.

Jorginho hauled Chelsea level from the spot after Hudson-Odoi was brought down by Matty Cash.

Mason Mount, who hit the bar early on, missed a chance to make it 3-1 when he shot wide after rounding keeper Emi Martinez, who produced a fine save to deny Hudson-Odoi near the end.

But Martinez could do nothing about another coolly dispatched Jorginho penalty, this time after Lukaku was fouled by Ezri Konsa.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah (Lukaku 45), Silva (Christensen 52), Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante (Kovacic 63), Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi.

Subs not used: Kepa, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.







