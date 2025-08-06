Ugochukwu leaves Chelsea for Burnley

Burnley have signed Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea.

The French midfielder, 21, joined Chelsea from his hometown club Rennes in 2023 and made 12 Premier League apprearances for the Blues – nine of which were as a substitute.

He spent last season on loan at Southampton, who were relegated, and now gets another chance to play in the top flight.

Burnley, managed by former Fulham man Scott Parker, were promoted from the Championship last season.

“It’s a great feeling to sign for Burnley,” said Ugochukwu.

“As soon as I was made aware of the club’s interest in signing me, I was keen to hear more about the project.

“It feels like this is the perfect move for me at this stage of my career with the ambition the club is showing.

“It’s a really exciting time to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I’m really excited to pull on the Burnley shirt in the Premier League.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall completed a move from Chelsea to Everton and striker Marc Guiu joined Sunderland on a season-long loan.