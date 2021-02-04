Tuchel takes look at Chelsea Under-18s – and likes what he sees

Chelsea’s next crop of emerging talent have already impressed new boss Thomas Tuchel, who has insisted they will get the chance to leave their “footprints” at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has praised the academy talent that forms a strong nucleus part of the current squad, with Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham, and Billy Gilmour all earning the German’s respect.







But Tuchel says the talent goes much deeper at Stamford Bridge.

“The crucial point and for me is I’m absolutely pleased about the quality of the academy,” the 47-year-old German explained prior to facing Tottenham in his third game in charge.

“I had a look here from the balcony already at an in-house match. I could not go over because we have different bubbles of course that we have to respect, but I saw from the balcony and I watched the match of the 18-year-olds, which was on a high level.

“The guys we have here, it’s a pleasure to work with them because they have the quality, but they have also the physical ability to play Premier League.

Tuchel, who replaced Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as head coach last month, added: “I know how hard it is like to play for Chelsea and compete for titles.

“I’m very, very pleased that all the Chelsea boys who are in the squad right now they are absolutely aware of and that they take this challenge that is so hard, because it does something to you it does something to your character and it does something to your approach to games and training.

“It is crucial that that we have this and that we rely on them and we trust them. And we don’t confuse that they are young and inexperienced maybe with that we need other players or that means they lack quality because it’s absolutely not like that.

“And they will be given any chance to make their steps and leave their footprints here. But in the end, we also have to accept that it’s about quality, and it’s about delivering in the moment when you need to deliver. And there are no gifts for nobody.”







