Kane injury a boost for Chelsea, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Harry Kane being out injured is a definite boost for Chelsea ahead of Thursday’s derby against Tottenham.

Kane has been sidelined by ankle problems and was badly missed by Spurs in their recent defeat against Brighton.







“It is always easier when Harry Kane is not playing,” Blues boss Tuchel said.

“He is one of the best number nines in the world and when he is in shape, he is maybe the role model number nine that every coach wishes for in terms of work-rate and ability.

“His goalscoring is outstanding. We assume he will not play, but we will prepare for all cases.”

Chelsea do have injury concerns of their own.

Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma picked up injuries in training on Wednesday and seem unlikely to be in the squad.

Havertz has struggled for fitness and form – particularly since contracting Covid-19.

Defender Zouma recently lost his place in the side to Antonio Rudiger.

“We had two little issues today on the training pitch,” Tuchel revealed.

“Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz went off the pitch with little issues.

“They (Chelsea’s medical staff) are checking now. They are doing images right now. It’s questionable if they are in the squad tomorrow.”

Hakim Ziyech, who was rested for the win against Burnley, is expected to return to the squad.







