Former Chelsea star Canoville critically ill

Paul Canoville is critically ill in hospital, the foundation set up by the former Chelsea star have announced.

The Southall-born 58-year-old was Chelsea’s first black player and established himself as a popular figure during a five-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

He was signed from Hillingdon Borough in 1981 and played a starring role in the team which won the Second Division title three years later.

The Paul Canoville Foundation said he has suffered complications following emergency surgery.

Canoville has been involved with his former club in recent years, working on Chelsea Foundation projects and as a host in hospitality areas at the Bridge.

