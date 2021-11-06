Tuchel ‘super happy’ with Chelsea display despite dropped points

Thomas Tuchel insisted he was “super happy” with Chelsea’s performance against Burnley.

Tuchel’s side drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, where they dominated the game but conceded a late equaliser.

Blues boss Tuchel felt Burnley were more than fortunate and that his players deserved credit for their display.

He said: “Of course they were lucky, but that’s why everyone loves the game. That’s football.







“I have proof from the data we have that we had a fantastic match. I liked the attitude, I liked the intensity and the concentration levels.

“We created so many chances, so it was a fantastic effort and a fantastic performance. So I am super happy.

“It can happen in football that somebody steals some points and is lucky. It happens sometimes.”

Chelsea remain top of the Premier League, three points clear of second-placed Manchester City.







