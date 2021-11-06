Chelsea denied by late Burnley equaliser

Chelsea 1 Burnley 1 33' Havertz 79' Vydra

Chelsea had to settle for a point at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz put them ahead with a first-half header from Reece James’ right-wing cross.







The Blues dominated, going close to scoring a second when Thiago Silva’s header from Jorginho’s ball into the box hit the post.

Havertz missed a great chance when he shot over, while Callum Hudson-Odoi was denied by Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

They proved to be costly misses – the Clarets equalised against the run of play with 11 minutes remaining.

It was a well worked goal, with the unmarked Jay Rodriguez nodding Ashley Westwood’s cross back for Matej Vydra to score into an unguarded net.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante (Mount 85), Barkley (Loftus-Cheek 73), Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 85), Havertz

Subs not used: Kepa, Chalobah, Niguez, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.







