Chelsea v Burnley player ratings
Chelsea had to settle for a point at against Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw.
Edouard Mendy: 6
Had very little to do. Was left badly exposed for Burnley’s goal.
Andreas Christensen: 5
Coasted through most of the game but was caught dozing for the Clarets equaliser.
Thiago Silva: 6
Might have done better when he headed against the post. Had that gone in there would surely have been no way back for the visitors.
Antonio Rudiger: 7
Full of confidence given his excellent form. Defended tigerishly and was eager to get forward.
Reece James: 8
Another great performance. Served up fine crosses for Kai Havertz to score and Silva to hit the woodwork.
Jorginho: 7
Against the kind of rugged opponents that can sometimes cause him problems, Jorginho found plenty of space to dictate in midfield.
N’Golo Kante: 7
Typically energetic in both halves of the pitch. A welcome return.
Ben Chilwell: 6
Bright in spells, but could have closed down quicker in the build-up to the equaliser and was generally given problems by Dwight McNeil.
Ross Barkley: 7
Deployed in the number 10 role and saw plenty of the ball. Missed a good chance to scored and probably played well enough to justify being given a place but not well enough to keep it.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7
Lively again. Caused the Burnley defence problems, set up a chance for Havertz and went close to scoring himself.
Kai Havertz: 7
Boss Thomas Tuchel believes Havertz is a genuine number nine. He looked it when getting in between two defenders to head in the opening goal, but not when later missing a great chance to make it two.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6
Didn’t make much of an impact after coming on. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic were later introduced as well.