Chelsea v Burnley player ratings

Chelsea had to settle for a point at against Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Here's how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw.









Edouard Mendy: 6

Had very little to do. Was left badly exposed for Burnley’s goal.

Andreas Christensen: 5

Coasted through most of the game but was caught dozing for the Clarets equaliser.

Thiago Silva: 6

Might have done better when he headed against the post. Had that gone in there would surely have been no way back for the visitors.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Full of confidence given his excellent form. Defended tigerishly and was eager to get forward.

Reece James: 8

Another great performance. Served up fine crosses for Kai Havertz to score and Silva to hit the woodwork.

Jorginho: 7

Against the kind of rugged opponents that can sometimes cause him problems, Jorginho found plenty of space to dictate in midfield.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Typically energetic in both halves of the pitch. A welcome return.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Bright in spells, but could have closed down quicker in the build-up to the equaliser and was generally given problems by Dwight McNeil.

Ross Barkley: 7

Deployed in the number 10 role and saw plenty of the ball. Missed a good chance to scored and probably played well enough to justify being given a place but not well enough to keep it.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Lively again. Caused the Burnley defence problems, set up a chance for Havertz and went close to scoring himself.

Kai Havertz: 7

Boss Thomas Tuchel believes Havertz is a genuine number nine. He looked it when getting in between two defenders to head in the opening goal, but not when later missing a great chance to make it two.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Didn't make much of an impact after coming on. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic were later introduced as well.








