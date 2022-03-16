Tuchel savours ‘brilliant result’ for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel described Chelsea’s Champions League win over Lille as a “brilliant result” and paid tribute to his players.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta scored as the European champions put the club’s off-field woes aside to win 2-1 in France and 4-1 on aggregate and reach the quarter-finals.

“It’s a brilliant result and I’m so happy we had so many fans here,” Blues boss Tuchel said.







“We are into the quarter-finals and this is a big step. We showed a strong mentality, overcame a lot of difficulties and did what was necessary.

“We dug in and got a deserved win. Full credit to the team.”

Tuchel’s side have continued to deliver despite uncertainty over the club’s future.

And he said: “Since I arrived at Chelsea I have seen this incredible mentality.

“I feel so pleased we can still produce results like this. I am very proud.”







