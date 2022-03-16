Chelsea see off Lille to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Lille 1 Chelsea 2

(Chelsea won 4-1 on aggregate)

Chelsea put aside their off-field woes to clinch a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Blues, 2-0 up from the first leg, were dealt a blow when Burak Yılmaz scored from the penalty spot after Jorginho’s handball.

But goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta ensured the European champions reached the last eight.

Jorginho atoned by setting up Pulisic to score following a superb team-move just before half-time.

And Azpilicueta kneed the ball in at the far post after being found by Mason Mount’s left-wing cross.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen (Chalobah 34), Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek 74) Kovacic (Mount 45), Alonso; Pulisic (Lukaku 74), Havertz (Ziyech 83).

Subs not used: Kepa, Bettinelli, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale, Werner.







