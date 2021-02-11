Tuchel insists he has no concerns about Kante

Head coach Thomas Tuchel says N’Golo Kante would get in any team in the world and he has no concerns about a decline in the Chelsea midfielder’s fitness or quality.

The 29-year-old has started 17 of 23 Premier League games this season but has still struggled to remain injury free.







Tuchel, who is four games into his reign having replaced Frank Lampard as boss, says Kante remains a vital part of his plans and dismissed talk of a waning of the World Cup winner’s powers.

He has not started a match under Tuchel so far but will be in the line-up against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round at Oakwell on Thursday.

”I am not concerned about his quality,” Tuchel said.

“To see the guy live, to see how he works, how humble he is, the quality he gives to the team – it is a gift to his coach.

“N’Golo fits into any manager’s plans on the planet.

“What I see on the pitches at Cobham is everything I expected but I expected a lot because I am a huge fan of him.

“I can see the input he has on teams. He makes teams better.

“He has the mentality of a water carrier but on such a high level and what I see here in possession games, what I see here in acceleration, what I see here in passing ability is absolutely outstanding combined in such a humble personality.”

Tuchel said he was “desperate” to have Kante in his teams in the past and has already seen the impact the Frenchman can have during substitute appearances against Tottenham and Sheffield United.

“I am so happy to have him back again,”Tuchel added. “We put him on the pitch against Tottenham and he helped everybody, which is what he does.

“I am not concerned about any more injuries because I feel the support and quality of the medical department.

“We can manage his minutes and workload and take care of him.”







