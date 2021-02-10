Tuchel confirms Chelsea midfield duo will start against Barnsley

N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech will both start for Chelsea against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night, boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The Blues have won three of their four games since the German took charge, drawing the first match against Wolves 0-0.







Tuchel says the his FA Cup line-up at Oakwell will be strong as he “plays every competition to win”, but it is also a chance to see several players who have barely featured.

“There is a high possibility we will make a lot of changes,” Tuchel said. “Everybody who deserves to be on the pitch hasn’t been on the pitch so far.

“It’s a moment to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch.

“N’Golo fits into any manager’s plans I am so happy to have him back. He will start tomorrow.”

Tuchel also said he hoped to see the “best” of Ziyech, who he said is a game-changing player,

“Tomorrow we hope he shows the same quality and determination he has in training.”

Defender Thiago Silva remains out injured and will not be rushed, Tuchel added. But he said the Brazilian is getting better and better.















