Tuchel hints he could change team and tactics for Man City game

Thomas Tuchel has indicated that he will make changes to his team and possibly tactics for Chelsea’s game at Manchester City.

Chelsea will face the same opponents in the Champions League final and also have an FA Cup final against Leicester in store.







The Blues boss might therefore rest players against Pep Guardiola’s side, who can seal the title with a win.

“I have not decided yet,” Tuchel said ahead of the trip to the north west.

“I can imagine that we maybe need some fresh legs and fresh minds tomorrow – some hungry guys who want to show and who deserve to get a chance in a big fixture.

“If there will be a new style tactically, I don’t know yet. I need to speak to everybody, look at who is available and who is in a bit of overload.

“We have a high possibility that we will see some changes.”

Chelsea are again without Mateo Kovacic, who is still recovering from a hamstring problem.







