Tuchel hails Jorginho and admits Chelsea ‘desperately needed’ win

Thomas Tuchel praised Jorginho for his resilience after his two penalties helped Chelsea to a dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

In an absorbing and sometimes frantic encounter, the midfielder held his nerve to convert from the spot in the 92nd minute after Antonio Rudiger was fouled in the box by Mateusz Klich.

The goal came eight minutes after Leeds grabbed a deserved equaliser through teenage substitute Joe Gelhardt – and Tuchel said it was a vital victory after last week’s loss at West Ham.







“We showed a good reaction after their equaliser but in the second half we played at times like we feared we had something to lose,” Tuchel said.

“There is always a bit of luck and you need that sometimes, but we needed this win desperately for the mood and the atmosphere and I am very happy and we will have two good days off now.

“Jorginho has suffered because he has played all through the Champions League for us and for Italy in the Euros and has played qualifiers for the World Cup.

“That hasnt’ just been physically demanding for him but mentally too. He had no pre-season and I knew there would be a time at the season where he does feel fully fit.

“But he gives his best every single game and spends hours with the physios to get himself in the best shape possible and it is very nice for him to get the reward to two penalties in one game.”







