Chelsea v Leeds player ratings

Jorginho’s stoppage-time penalty gave Chelsea a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Edouard Mendy: 8

Pulled off three fine saves, including a vital stop with his legs to deny Raphinha when the Brazilian was put through on goal. Could do little about the Leeds equaliser.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Solid in defence against a lively Leeds forward line and got forward to good effect before being substituted 15 minutes from time.

Thiago Silva: 8

Another strong display from the veteran, who was given a stern examination by the pace and movement of Raphinha and Dan James but more than held his own at the tender age of 37. Will be disappointed that Joe Gelhardt was able to nip in front of him to equalise, but otherwise excellent.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Won both Chelsea’s penalties after being fouled twice in the box, where his physical threat caused Leeds problems. Decent display at the back against a pacy visiting attack.

Reece James: 7

Strong in the tackle and excellent going forward, but was beaten by the impressive Tyler Roberts who crossed for the equaliser.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Showed flashes of class, but was a ponderous presence in the heart of midfield and went missing for much of the second half as Leeds pressed for a second goal.

Jorginho: 7

Held his nerve to convert two penalties but found the going tough at times in midfield as Leeds got on top in the second half.

Mason Mount: 6

Scored the equaliser on the stroke of half-time, but was largely anonymous for the rest of the game with Leeds on top for much of the second half.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Baited throughout by the Leeds fans and conceded the penalty for the visitors’ opener after a clumsy challenge on James. Made amends when he set up the equaliser for Mount with a smart low cross.

Timo Werner: 6

Worked hard as always but never looked like scoring before being replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi 20 minutes from time. Played a significant hand in Chelsea’s opening goal but was largely well contained by the Leeds defence.

Kai Havertz: 5

A very quiet display from the German, who was well controlled by the Leeds defence who kept him check for much of the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Replaced Werner but didn’t get the chance to make much of an impact in a frantic final 20 minutes.

Andreas Christiensen 6

Replaced Azpilicueta and perhaps should have been more alert for the Leeds equaliser as Gelhardt slotted home from just inside the six-yard box.









