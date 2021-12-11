Late Jorginho penalty gives Chelsea victory

Chelsea 3 Leeds 2 28' Raphinha (pen) 42' Mount 58' Jorginho (pen) 83' Gelhardt 90' Jorginho (pen)

Jorginho’s injury-time penalty gave Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian, who also scored from the spot on 58 minutes, stepped up to convert after Mateusz Klich was adjudged to have fouled Antonio Rudiger in the 92nd minute.

Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt had looked to have earned his side a well-deserved point after scoring with his first touch.







Earlier, Leeds went close to opening the scoring through a Raphinha free-kick that was palmed from the top corner by Edouard Mendy.

They did take the lead midway through the first half after Marcos Alonso upended Dan James in the box.

After VAR upheld up Chris Kavanagh’s decision to award a spot-kick Raphinha stepped up to roll the ball past Mendy.

Chelsea dominated possession in the first half but Illan Meslier barely had a save of note to make as Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both spurning decent opportunities.

But on the stroke of half-time the Blues did find the net through Mason Mount’s close-range finish.

The goal was created after excellent work from Alonso, who made amends for his earlier rash tackle by dispossessing Stuart Dallas, exchanging passes with Werner before rolling the ball into the path of the England midfielder.

The lively James, whose pace caused problems all afternoon, was put clear early in the second half but his progress was denied by a fantastic tackle from Thiago Silva on the edge of the box and just before the hour mark Chelsea took the lead through Jorginho’s first penalty.

Kavanagh initially waved away the appeals of the Blues players after Raphinha’s high-risk sliding tackle on Rudiger but after consulting the pitchside VAR monitor he overturned his decision.

Leeds pressed hard for an equaliser and should have had one when Raphinha shot straight at the legs of Mendy before Gelhardt turned in Robert’s low cross.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta (Christensen 74), Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner Hudson-Odoi 74).

Subs not used: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul, Barkley, , Ziyech, Sarr







