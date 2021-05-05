Tuchel: Chelsea confident they can beat Man City in final

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea can approach the Champions League final against Manchester City with confidence.

The Blues saw off Real Madrid to set up an all-English final in Istanbul.

And their recent FA Cup semi-final victory over City bodes well for Tuchel’s side.

“It gives us a good feeling. It gives us confidence,” the Chelsea boss declared.

“It gave us belief because it is the highest level you can face.







“They are the benchmark and we wanted to close the gap to Man City. We will need the same level of performance again.”

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount gave Chelsea a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge and a 3-1 aggregate victory.

They were by far the better side and missed several chances before Mount’s late goal sealed a memorable triumph.

Tuchel declared: “We will arrive with self confidence and the positive energy in Istanbul.

“We will arrive in Istanbul to win, not to be one of the participants. We arrive with a clear focus to win.”







