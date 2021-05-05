Chelsea see off Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Chelsea 2 Real Madrid 0

(Chelsea win 3-1 on aggregate)

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount took Chelsea through to an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were in a strong position after drawing 1-1 in the first leg of the semi-final.







And they dominated the return leg at Stamford Bridge, where Real Madrid were very much second best.

Werner was on hand to head in the rebound from a yard out after Kai Havertz had dinked the ball over former Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois and against the bar.

Chelsea missed several chances before Mount’s late goal – a tap in after substitute Christian Pulisic laid the ball back from the right-hand touchline.

N’Golo Kante was instrumental in the build-up to the opener, exchanging passes with Werner and then laying the ball to the left to Havertz.

Earlier, Werner thought he had opened the scoring when he netted after being teed up by Ben Chilwell, but the German was offside.

Keeper Edouard Mendy was called into action shortly before his team went ahead, diving to his left to push away a shot from Karim Benzema, and before the interval he made a brilliant save to deny Benzema an equaliser when he tipped over the striker’s header.

But Real barely threatened during a second half in which the hosts opened them up almost at will.

Former Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard, recently back from injury, started for Real but was largely anonymous, bar one effort which was saved by Mendy.

Otherwise it was one-way traffic, with Havertz heading Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross against the bar and Mount missing a great chance by firing over with just Courtois to beat.

Havertz had another effort saved and was then denied by Courtois after finding himself through on goal, while Kante too failed to finish after also being put through.

The second goal eventually arrived to seal a memorable victory – and one which was much more comprehensive than the scoreline might suggest.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta (James 88), Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount (Ziyech 88), Havertz (Giroud 90), Werner (Pulisic 67).

Subs not used: Kepa, Emerson, Alonso, Abraham, Caballero, Gilmour, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi.







