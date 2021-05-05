Chelsea v Real Madrid player ratings

Chelsea saw off Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge to reach the final of the Champions League. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 8

Produced vital saves when called upon, denying Karim Benzema before and after Timo Werner’s opening goal – preventing an equaliser with a superb tip over from the striker’s header – and later keeping out an effort from former Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard.

Andreas Christensen: 8

Rock solid defensively and excellent on the ball. He was flawless in possession.

Thiago Silva: 8

A typically effortless display from the slick Brazilian, who organised, encouraged and led by example.

Antonio Rudiger: 9

Absolutely immense. Won a host of challenges, dominated in the air and rampaged forward when possible too.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 9

Another awesome defensive display on the right. Gave Hazard nothing and his industry and determination played a huge part in the win. Served up a great cross to Kai Havertz, who headed against the bar.

Jorginho: 8

The lynchpin in a wonderful team performance, he provided the vital screen to ensure Real’s paceless midfield had very little space to find their forwards and he made several crucial interceptions.

N’Golo Kante: 9

Simply majestic, seizing control from the off, bursting forward throughout and setting up both goals. Brilliant.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Stuck to his task against the lively Vinicius, who caused some problems despite Real being generally very poor.

Mason Mount: 9

Impeccable once again. Mount continues to stand out no matter what level he steps up to and it was fitting he got the goal that clinched the win.

Timo Werner: 6

Scored the goal that settled the nerves but it was unmissable. Otherwise his work-rate was top notch but his final ball, in both planning and delivery, often left a lot to be desired.

Kai Havertz: 9

Has stepped up a level in his past two games and looked a class above those around him, playing with poise, awareness, vision and also showing impressive tenacity.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Did exactly what he was brought on to do after his introduction midway through the second half. Pulisic stretched the Real defence and showed his class by teeing up Mount for the all-important second goal.








