Talks between Chelsea and Man City over Ake deal stall

Talks between Chelsea and Manchester City over a potential deal for Nathan Ake have stalled.

Netherlands international Ake, 27, is a product of Chelsea’s academy and left the club to join Bournemouth in 2017 before a £40m move to City in 2020.

The Blues have been in discussions to bring him back to Stamford Bridge and an agreement appeared to be close.







However, the clubs have been unable to agree a fee and it appears that Ake will be staying put, with Chelsea now turning their attention to Paris St-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been having a medical.

The club are looking to strengthen their defensive options following the summer departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Senegal international Koulibaly, 31, has been linked with Chelsea during successive transfer windows.

He is expected to sign a four-year contract and then join the Blues squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.







