Chelsea set to complete signings of Koulibaly and Ake

Chelsea are today set to complete the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, while a deal to bring Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City appears to be close.

The defenders have been targeted following the recent departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Napoli’s Senegal international Koulibaly (pictured above), 31, has been linked with Chelsea during successive transfer windows.







He is set to sign a four-year contract today after completing a medical.

Koulibaly is then expected to join the Blues squad’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Netherlands international Ake, 27, is a product of Chelsea’s academy and left the club to join Bournemouth in 2017 before a £40m move to City in 2020.

The signing of England forward Raheem Sterling from City was confirmed on Wednesday.







