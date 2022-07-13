Chelsea confirm signing of Sterling

Chelsea have completed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old England forward, who was raised in Wembley and began his career at QPR, returns to west London in a deal worth around £48m. He has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has long been keen to take Sterling to Stamford Bridge – and he is Chelsea’s first major signing since the recent Todd Boehly-led takeover.

“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’ management,” said Sterling.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.”

Sterling has linked up with the rest of the Chelsea squad on their pre-season trip to the United States.







