Southampton looking to snap up Chelsea midfielder Gilmour

Southampton are looking to take Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The Saints are keen to bring in a midfielder and want to take Gilmour to St Mary’s for the rest of the season.







He has impressed during his first-team outings for Chelsea but faces stiff competition for a place in the Blues side.

Chelsea are therefore potentially open to letting him leave on loan in order for him to get regular game time during the second half of the campaign.

He was left out of the squad for Sunday’s win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge.







