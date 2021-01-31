Chelsea v Burnley player ratings

Chelsea coasted to victory over Burnley in Thomas Tuchel’s second game as boss. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the routine 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 6

He didn’t have to face a shot on – or even off target – until injury-time, when James Tarkowski headed the ball over from a corner.









Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

The Spaniard scored his first goal of the season and the first of the Tuchel era, and was a steadying presence at both ends of the pitch. His experience playing in a back three and skill in recognising when to push on and when to sit were crucial.

Thiago Silva: 8

Silva came striding out from the back to create space on several occasions as Chelsea searched for the opener, and his calm manner, reading of the game and ability to instigate attacks stood out.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

A no-nonsense performance from Rudiger, who seemed happy to stay under the radar while also making a number of important interceptions and keeping things simple with his distribution.

Callum-Hudson-Odoi: 9

Burnley just couldn’t cope with the England winger who was exceptional from the start to when he was taken off on 72 minutes. He set up Azpiliciceta’s goal and was rarely out of the action. He was solid when called upon in defence but truly sensational in attack.

Jorginho: 8

He strolled through the match, barely breaking sweat and controlling proceedings under very little strain. When not put under a great deal of pressure he controls matches with a swagger and arrogance that rubs off on those around him.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Kovacic was at the heart of much of Chelsea’s best attacking moments before the break but sensibly sat a bit deeper when the Blues had a lead to defend – and he did that job equally effectively.

Marcos Alonso: 8

A stunning goal capped a fine display from Alonso on his first start since September. Wing-back is by far and away his best position and it showed. Burnley looked to exploit his defensive shortcomings and lack of pace during their best spell midway through the first half. The Spaniard coped but much sterner tests will come.

Mason Mount 9

The England midfielder was every bit as good as he has been for the vast majority of the season, providing a regular goal threat, finding space in between the defence and midfield, running relentlessly and generally playing like a veteran rather than a young player in just his second season in the Premier League.

Timo Werner: 6

While impossible to fault his work-rate and team ethic, he continues to struggle for confidence which is all too clear when he is in front of goal or looking to play a final pass.

Tammy Abraham: 6

He was taken off at the break, having made little impression, and struggled to hold up the ball in the first half.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Lively and energetic after coming on at the interval, Pulisic created the game-clinching second goal and stretched the play.

Reece James: 7

Slotted seamlessly into the right-wing back role and could easily have ended with a couple of goals.

Kai Havertz: 6

He showed good movement and energy in his 10 minutes on the pitch and took up some intelligent positions.







