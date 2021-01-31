Chelsea beat Burnley to give Tuchel first win

Chelsea 2 Burnley 0 40' Azpilicueta 84' Alonso

A superb goal by the recalled Marcos Alonso sealed Chelsea’s first win under Thomas Tuchel.

Cesar Azpilicueta put them ahead five minutes before half-time and Alonso – surprisingly restored to the side in place of the dropped Ben Chilwell – made sure of the points in fine style.

The opening goal was beautifully worked, with Mason Mount, who was also recalled by Tuchel, involved in the build-up.







Chelsea poured forward and Callum Hudson-Odoi was found by Mount before laying the ball to his right to Azpilicueta, who fired home.

The clincher, scored with six minutes remaining, was even better.

Christian Pulisic delivered from the left and Alonso cushioned the ball on his chest and then thigh before volleying past keeper Nick Pope.

Chelsea dominated and will feel they should have won by a greater margin.

They almost doubled their lead when Hudson-Odoi’s shot deflected off Erik Pieters and against the post.

Hudson-Odoi, again deployed as a wing-back, gave Pieters a torrid time on the right.

He served up a host of crosses, one of which almost led to an own goal by Ben Mee, whose blushes were spared by a fine save from Pope.

But Pope could do nothing about Alonso’s thumping finish.

The win lifted Chelsea up to seventh in the table.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi (James 73), Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount (Havertz 80), Alonso, Abraham (Pulisic 45), Werner.

Subs not used: Kepa Christensen, Kante, Zouma, Giroud, Chilwell.

