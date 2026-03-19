Rosenior wants Chelsea to ‘get back on track’ by cutting out mistakes

Liam Rosenior has called for his players to react strongly to a traumatic week in which Chelsea were beaten at home by Newcastle in the Premier League and suffered a humiliating Champions League exit against Paris St-Germain.

They will travel to face Everton with the consolation that other league results affecting the race to qualify for Europe’s elite competition last weekend slightly softened the blow of the 1-0 loss to the Magpies.

But the 8-2 aggregate humbling by PSG means the only chance of a trophy now comes in the FA Cup, where lowly Port Vale await in the quarter-finals.

Rosenior said: “We need to go to Everton with an organisation, with a freshness and intensity in our team, because we want to be in the Champions League next season. We need to be resilient.”

But the head coach admitted that unforced errors were costing his side dear – and they must improve.

“Two-and-a-quarter games ago, we were away in Paris off the back of [beating] Aston Villa, which was a very good performance,’ Rosenior said.

“It’s 2-2 in that game, but we don’t take care of the moments, we switch off [and lose 5-2 ]. What I have to do is make sure that we get back on track – and that comes from not making mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Rosenior has insisted that Enzo Fernandez is fully committed to Chelsea despite speculation over the midfielder’s future.

And an injury Trevoh Chalobah suffered against PSG is not as serious as initially feared.