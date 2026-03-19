Fernandez ‘completely committed’ to Chelsea, Rosenior insists

Liam Rosenior has insisted that Enzo Fernandez is fully committed to Chelsea despite speculation over the midfielder’s future.

Fernandez recently appeared to indicate to media in his native Argentina that he might leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

But head coach Rosenior, whose team were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris St-Germain this week, says he has spoken to the player and believes Fernandez is settled at the club.

“I had a great conversation with Enzo at length this morning at the training ground – not just about the comments, but the future and how much we want to win the coming games,” Rosenior said.

“I would say he made it really clear to me how happy he is here, how much he wants to win for the team, and how passionate he is for this football club.

“He also said the translation and emotion got misconstrued. He is completely committed to this football club.”

Rosenior also revealed that an injury suffered by Trevoh Chalobah against PSG is “nowhere near” as serious as it initially seemed.