Chelsea confirm appointment of Rosenior as head coach

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach.

The former Fulham defender, 41, had been the frontrunner to take over since the recent departure of Enzo Maresca. He has been given a contract until 2032.

Rosenior has been managing French club Strasbourg, who are owned by BlueCo – the consortium that purchased Chelsea in 2022.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies,” he said.

“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.”

Rosenior arrived in London for talks on Sunday evening, and on Tuesday morning, having temporarily returned to France, he confirmed at a press conference that he would be taking the job.

“I’m here because I care about this club [Strasbourg] and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on,” he said. Strasbourg’s first-team coach Kalifa Cisse, assistant head coach Justin Walker and head of analysis Ben Warner will join him at Chelsea. “The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career,” Rosenior said. “I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea.”

He added: “I would not have accepted the Chelsea job if I was not ready.

“There are clubs you just cannot turn down. I hope the Strasbourg fans can see that and be proud of that.”

Rosenior, whose father Leroy also played for Fulham, as well as QPR, took over at Strasbourg in July 2024 and guided them to seventh in Ligue 1 last season, securing European football for the first time in eight years.

He was widely considered unfortunate to be sacked by Hull City prior to that, having lost his job after they failed to reach the Championship play-offs.

Chelsea confirmed Maresca’s departure on New Year’s Day. It came after his relationship with the Blues hierarchy had deteriorated.

The Blues drew 1-1 at Manchester City on Sunday with Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane in interim charge.