Rosenior arrives for Chelsea talks

Liam Rosenior has arrived in London for talks about becoming Chelsea manager.

The former Fulham defender, 41, is the frontrunner to take over following the recent departure of Enzo Maresca.

Rosenior is currently managing French club Strasbourg, who are owned by BlueCo – the consortium that purchased Chelsea in 2022.

A number of players have since moved between the two clubs and it appears Rosenior could well be heading to Stamford Bridge, although other candidates are being considered.

Rosenior, whose father Leroy also played for Fulham, as well as QPR, took over at Strasbourg in 2024.

He was widely considered unfortunate to have been sacked by Hull City prior to that, having lost his job after they failed to reach the Championship play-offs.

Chelsea confirmed Maresca’s departure on New Year’s Day. It came after his relationship with the Blues hierarchy had deteriorated.

The Blues drew 1-1 at Manchester City on Sunday with Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane in interim charge.