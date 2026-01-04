Fernandez’s stoppage-time equaliser gives Chelsea a point

Man City 1

Reijnders (42′)

Chelsea 1

Fernandez (90’+4)





Enzo Fernandez’s stoppage-time equaliser dramatically earned managerless Chelsea a point.

The Blues, in their first match since Enzo Maresca’s recent departure, and with Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane in interim charge of the team, went behind to Tijjani Reijnders’ first-half opener.

But in the final moments of the game, former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake failed to clear Malo Gusto’s cross and the ball was poked in at the far post by Fernandez.

Title-chasing Manchester City were the better side in the first half and went close when Erling Haaland hit the post, before Reijnders scored a fine goal, going up against Benoit Badiashile and firing into the roof of the net.

But the visitors were better after the interval and should have equalised when Fernandez pulled the ball for Pedro Neto, who was guilty of a terrible miss, scooping the ball over the bar from close range.

Chelsea kept going and were eventually rewarded. The draw leaves them fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who drew at Fulham earlier in the day.

Chelsea: Jorgensen; Acheampong (Hato 62), Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto; Fernandez, James; Estevao (Andrey Santos 46), Palmer, Neto; Joao Pedro (Delap 62)

Subs not used: Merrick, Slonina, Tosin, Garnacho, Gittens, Guiu.