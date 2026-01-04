Reed’s last-gasp stunner earns Fulham point against Liverpool

Fulham 2

Wilson (17′)

Reed (90’+7)

Liverpool 2

Gakpo (90’+4)

Wirtz (57′)





A stunning stoppage-time goal by Harrison Reed earned a point for Fulham in a dramatic end to the game at Craven Cottage.

The champions appeared to have snatched victory when Cody Gakpo netted – but Reed equalised in brilliant fashion a couple of minutes later.

Harry Wilson had given Fulham a first-half lead against his former club and Florian Wirtz levelled.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes because of a medical emergency involving a member of Fulham’s matchday staff, who was taken ill and had to be transported to hospital.

Fulham made a great start when the action began, and Wilson’s opener owed much to Raul Jimenez.

Antonee Robinson played the ball up to the Mexican, whose superb flick put Wilson through on goal.

The Welshman fired in and the goal was initially disallowed for offside, but a VAR check showed he was played onside by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool hit back, with Wirtz lifting the ball over keeper Bernd Leno after being set up by Conor Bradley, and they seemed to have grabbed a late winner when Gakpo bundled home from close range after Joachim Andersen had failed to clear Jeremie Frimpong’s cross.

But there was more late drama, with Reed crashing in a breathtaking 30-yard strike from an awkward angle.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukic (Reed 90+2), Cairney (Berge 73), Wilson (Traore 85), Smith Rowe (Kevin 73), Jimenez (Kusi-Asare 85).

Subs not used: Lecomte, McNally, Amissah, Ridgeon.