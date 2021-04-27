Real Madrid v Chelsea player ratings

Christian Pulisic scored a potentially crucial away goal for Chelsea as they drew 1-1 with Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Had little to do and was given no chance by Karim Benzema’s equaliser. Dealt with everything else which came his way.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Had a very decent game and got forward too when possible. Could have been tighter to Karim Benzema for Real’s goal though.

Thiago Silva: 8

Showed his class and experience at the heart of the Blues defence. Silky smooth most of the time but more than willing to put his foot in and get physical when necessary.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

A good night for the German. He was solid at the back and set up Chelsea’s goal with a great ball over the top to Pulisic.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Did the cautious defensive job he was deployed to do on the right, although he was beaten in the air in the build-up to Real’s equaliser. Seemed to pick up a knock before being replaced by Reece James midway through the second half.

Jorginho: 7

Did well in front of the Chelsea defence, pulling the strings and using the ball effectively.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Vintage Kante. The Frenchman showed ridiculous energy levels during a typical display of drive and enthusiasm in which he covered so much ground.

Ben Chilwell: 7

A constant outlet on the left. Caused Real problems and did his job defensively as well.

Mason Mount: 7

Got through a tremendous amount of work off the ball. He was a menace for Real to deal with.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Took his goal beautifully and his all-round performance was very good before he was taken off in the second half.

Timo Werner: 6

Worked hard up front again – but again he struggled in front of goal. Denied by a point-blank range from Thibaut Courtois early on when he really should have scored.

Reece James: 7

Lively after coming on for Azpilicueta. Offered an attacking threat on the break in the closing stages.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Took up some great positions after his introduction.

Kai Havertz: 7

Linked up well with fellow substitute Ziyech.







