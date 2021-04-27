Tuchel backs Werner but admits rues missed chances

Thomas Tuchel told Timo Werner not to dwell on his missed chance against Real Madrid.

Christian Pulisic scored a potentially crucial away goal for Chelsea as they drew 1-1 with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg.







But they had chances to win the game – especially in the first half, when Werner was denied at point-blank range by former Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The German forward has struggled in front of goal – and also missed a sitter against West Ham on Saturday.

Boss Tuchel said: “He missed a big one at West Ham and he missed another big one here.

“That does not help. But it also does not help to cry about it or to regret it.

“He is angry. He is maybe disappointed. He has to put his chin up – he’s a professional guy, a top guy and works hard.

“For strikers it’s easy; you score in the next game and then nobody speaks about the miss.”

However, Tuchel did feel that Chelsea could have effectively won the tie had they capitalised fully on their first-half superiority.

Instead they were pegged back by Karim Benzema’s equaliser and the second half was a cagey affair.

“We played a very strong first half and should have won the first half,” Tuchel said.

“Unfortunately we were a bit unlucky and lacked precision and composure in the opponents’ box.

“I feel that we could have won this match and could maybe have decided this match very early when we were so strong.”







