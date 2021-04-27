Pulisic scores away goal for Chelsea in first-leg draw

Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 1 14' Pulisic 29' Benzema

Christian Pulisic scored a potentially crucial away goal for Chelsea as they drew the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Karim Benzema equalised for Real Madrid after Pulisic’s opener, but the Blues can feel optimistic about their chances ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

They started brilliantly in torrential rain in Spain and Pulisic put them ahead after 14 minutes.







The American gathered Antonio Rudiger’s ball over the top, cut inside past Thibaut Courtois and fired between two Real defenders.

It was the first goal conceded by Courtois in more than six and a half hours of football.

The former Blues keeper had denied Timo Werner at point-blank range in the opening stages and Chelsea continued to have the upper hand after eventually taking the lead.

But they were pegged back after failing to clear Marcelo’s cross from the left.

Éder Militão climbed above Cesar Azpilicueta and his header was flicked on by Casemiro towards Benzema, who showed superb technique to control the ball and blast past keeper Edouard Mendy.

Real sent former Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard on during a cagey second half in which the visitors defended well and always looked a threat on the counter-attack.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (James 66)), Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell, Mount, Werner (Havertz 66), Pulisic (Ziyech 66).

Subs not used: Kepa, Alonso, Abraham, Caballero, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Emerson.







