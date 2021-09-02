Pulisic to miss USA’s World Cup qualifier

Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier.

The Chelsea man, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, saw out the necessary self-isolation period before joining the USA squad.

But he will not be involved in Thursday’s match against El Salvador, having stayed at the squad’s training base in Nashville to work on his fitness rather than make the trip to San Salvador.







The team play in Nashville against Canada on Sunday and boss Gregg Berhalter suggested at a news conference that Pulisic might feature in that game.

“Christian Pulisic did not travel with the team,” Berhalter said. “He will not be playing. He’s listed as day-to-day.”







