Chelsea charged by FA over Liverpool protests

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association with two counts of failing to control their players during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

The charge relates to the protests of Chelsea players aimed at referee Anthony Taylor following his sending-off of Reece James shortly before half-time.

Taylor awarded Liverpool a penalty and showed James the red card after the England international’s goal-line clearance had denied the home side a goal.







James blocked Sadio Mane’s effort with his thigh and the ball then ricocheted against his arm.

Chelsea have until Friday to respond to the charges.

An FA statement read: “Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday.

“It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half, and following the half-time whistle.”







