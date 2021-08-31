Chelsea capture Niguez but miss out on Kounde

Chelsea completed a deal to bring in Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez before the transfer deadline.

Niguez, 26, has moved on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told the club website: “We welcome Saul to the club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season.

“He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year.”

But the Blues were unable to agree a deal with Sevilla for the signing of France defender Jules Kounde.

Also on deadline day, Ethan Ampadu signed a new three-year Chelsea contract and joined Italian side Venezia on loan for the season.









