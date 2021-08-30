Bakayoko and Drinkwater complete loan moves



Tiemoue Bakayoko has rejoined AC Milan on a two-year loan with a view to a permanent move and Danny Drinkwater has joined Reading on loan for the rest of the season.

Bakayoko, 27, returns to Italy, having been on loan at Milan during the 2018/19 campaign and spent last season on loan at Napoli.

He joins Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud at the San Siro, with those players having also been signed from Chelsea this year.







Bakayoko was signed by the Blues from Monaco for £40m in the summer of 2017 but was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.

He has made just 29 Premier League appearances and it has been clear for some time that his long-term future is away from Stamford Bridge.

Drinkwater, 31, has also long been out of the picture at Chelsea.

He joined the Blues from Leicester in 2017 but has only featured 23 times.







