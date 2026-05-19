Praise for ‘exceptional’ Fernandez after Chelsea victory

Calum McFarlane labelled Enzo Fernandez “exceptional” after the midfielder inspired Chelsea to a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine produced a decisive display, scoring a brilliant goal and setting up another, to keep Chelsea in the hunt for European football.

The win came as a massive boost to the Blues, who had been struggling for form and faced a gruelling turnaround following their weekend cup final defeat against Manchester City.

“I thought Enzo was exceptional tonight,” interim boss McFarlane said. “His goal was brilliant, his assist as well. He has obviously made a massive impact.

“But I don’t think there was anyone you could name on that night on our team that didn’t give absolutely everything to get the win.

“I wouldn’t want to single out one player. I thought the whole team, the subs came off the bench and gave energy when we needed it.”

The win lifted Chelsea to eighth in the table, above Brentford. The highest either can finish is seventh – which might be enough to secure a Europa League spot.

The Blues are away to Sunderland this weekend in their final match of a turbulent campaign.

McFarlane added: “I think this group wants to win every single game of football, and we just haven’t been able to do that. But that will give us confidence.

“We haven’t won in a while in the Premier League, we haven’t won at the Bridge in a while, so that is something to definitely go off.”