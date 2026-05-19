Chelsea v Tottenham player ratings

Goals from Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos maintained Chelsea’s chance of securing a European spot – and the possibility of rivals Tottenham being relegated. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Sanchez: 6

Untroubled for much of the game. Gathered a header from Richarlison before the Brazilian eventually pulled a goal back for Spurs.

Josh Acheampong: 7

Given a big opportunity at right-back and put in a very composed shift. He dealt well with the trickery of Mathys Tel and kept his positioning disciplined before being replaced by Trevoh Chalobah on 74 minutes.

Wesley Fofana: 7

A solid and physical performance at the heart of the defence. He looked strong in his aerial duels against Richarlison and always anticipated danger.

Jorrel Hato: 7

Also did well at the back – not least when preventing a late equaliser with a brilliant saving challenge to deny James Maddison.

Marc Cucurella: 7

A tireless performance on the left side of the defence. He relished the physical battle from the opening minute, tracking back brilliantly and making several vital interventions to stifle Tottenham’s threat. His work rate was immense in locking things down before he was replaced late on.

Moises Caicedo: 7

A powerhouse performance in the engine room. He covered every blade of grass, breaking up Spurs’ attacks before they could develop, and constantly recycling possession with composure.

Andrey Santos: 7

An effective display capped off by a goal. He marshalled the midfield with maturity beyond his years, breaking up play effortlessly and driving forward with purpose. Has real potential.

Cole Palmer: 7

Heavily involved from the opening whistle, testing keeper Antonín Kinský early on with a sharp effort, before doing well on the right in the build-up to the opening goal. He was also involved in creating the second goal, when he pounced on a loose Spurs pass.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Outstanding throughout. Scored the opener with a 30-yard strike and coolly teed up Santos for the second Chelsea goal. Ran the show at times, with Spurs unable to deal with him.

Pedro Neto: 8

A constant, dynamic threat down the flank that Tottenham simply couldn’t contain. Neto was involved in the build-up to both goals and also got through plenty of defensive work.

Liam Delap: 6

Didn’t provide much of a goal threat – and blasted high and wide when a half-chance came his way. He did work hard up front, though, and played an important role in occupying defenders and creating space for his attacking team-mates.