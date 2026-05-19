Chelsea win at the Bridge to leave Spurs in danger

Chelsea Fernández (18′) Santos (67′) 2

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1 Tottenham Richarlison (74′)

Goals from Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos maintained Chelsea’s chance of securing a European spot – and the possibility of rivals Tottenham being relegated.

Richarlison pulled a goal back for the visitors but they were unable to find an equaliser.

The deserved victory for Chelsea lifted them to eighth in the table, above Brentford. The highest either can finish is seventh.

A win would have guaranteed the north London club’s top-flight survival and a point would essentially have been enough for them, given their superior goal difference to fellow strugglers West Ham. But their fate will now be decided on Sunday, the final day of the season, when Chelsea will be away to Sunderland.

Spurs started strongly and went close to going ahead when Pedro Porro’s cross from the right was headed against the post by Mathys Tel.

But Fernandez opened the scoring with a right-footed strike from 30 yards that deceived keeper Antonín Kinský.

And he almost netted again before the interval when his whipped free-kick from the left flank hit the bar.

Santos doubled the lead midway through the second half with his first Premier League goal, applying the finish from close range after Fernandez had cleverly cushioned Peto Neto’s cross into the Brazilian’s path.

Tottenham were given hope by Richarlison reducing the deficit.

Porro pulled the ball back for Pape Matar Sarr, who appeared to be trying to score with a back-heel that teed up the lurking Richarlison for a simple tap-in.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Acheampong (Chalobah 74), Fofana (Sarr 81), Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer (Essugo 89), Fernandez, Neto (Garnacho 89), Delap (Mhueka 89).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, James, Derry, Kavuma-McQueen.