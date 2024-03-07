Pochettino urges Chelsea fans to get behind players

Mauricio Pochettino has urged Chelsea fans to get behind the team in Monday’s home match against Newcastle.

Supporters directed their fury towards under-pressure boss Pochettino during the recent draw against Brentford.

Axel Disasi’s late header rescued a point, but Pochettino admits recent performances have not been good enough and that he understands the fans’ frustration.







“There is nothing to complain about, nothing to say. We completely understand the situation and the frustration and we need to accept the way they behave,” he said.

“We need to try to improve, try to change this feeling. We need our fans, I hope on Monday the fans will be great, behind us and help the team for 90 minutes to win the game.

“That is so, so important for our players. We are not matching the expectation and that is why they are acting this way.”

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the game because of a knee injury and must see a specialist.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have announced pre-tax losses of more than £90m for the 12 months up to June 2023 – the club’s first full year under the ownership of the Todd Boehly-led regime.







