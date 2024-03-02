Pochettino unfazed by criticism from Chelsea fans

Mauricio Pochettino insisted he is not worried about his relationship with Chelsea fans after sections of the away support voiced their frustration during a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League table after Axel Disasi’s late header rescued a point in an entertaining west London derby.

Many of the visiting fans chanted for Pochettino to go.

“It is normal, we were losing 2-1 and they were expressing their frustration. I am responsible, I am the head coach,” Pochettino said.

“The relationship is good, the fans are emotional. I know this business. I will never give up, I am going to fight.”

Yoane Wissa – who had given Chelsea problems all afternoon – turned the game on its head with a stunning acrobatic effort in the 70th minute.

Sergio Reguilon’s cross was flicked into the air and the Brentford forward met the ball as it came back down, smashing it past Djordje Petrovic with an impressive bicycle kick.

Chasing the game, Pochettino’s side – who have a tendency to fade in the final moments – piled on the pressure and rescued a point.

Pochettino admitted that he needs to “build” a stronger relationship with Chelsea supporters through winning more matches.

“I am not worried, we need to accept this relationship. Between the coaching staff, the coach and the fans, you build a relationship through winning games. But at the moment, we cannot match the expectation,” he said.

“I am going to continue to work, and try to change this perception and try to win games.

"We need to manage reality. We are working really hard to try to win games. The team is fighting."








