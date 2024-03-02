Disasi rescues draw for Chelsea after Wissa’s stunning Bees goal

Brentford 2 Chelsea 2 35' Jackson 50' Roerslev 69' Wissa 83' Disasi

Axel Disasi scored a late equaliser as Brentford and Chelsea played out an entertaining draw in the west London derby.

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring for the visitors 10 minutes before the break, rising highest to direct a glancing header into the bottom corner of Mark Flekken’s net.

But Brentford started the second half strongest and levelled it up in the 50th minute through Mads Roerslev, who beat Disasi to the ball to poke in from a few yards out after a scramble in the box.

Vitaly Janelt then hit the woodwork for the hosts moments later, driving the ball low from 20 yards off the base of the right post.

Yoane Wissa – who had given Chelsea problems all afternoon – turned the game on its head with a stunning acrobatic effort in the 70th minute.

Sergio Reguilon’s cross was flicked into the air and the Brentford forward met the ball as it came back down, smashing it past Djordje Petrovic with an impressive bicycle kick.

Chasing the game, Mauricio Pochettino’s side – who have a tendency to fade in the final moments – piled on the pressure and rescued a point.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Chalobah, Disasi, Colwill (Sterling 78), Gusto, Fernandez (Mudryk 71), Caicedo, Gallagher, Chilwell, Palmer, Jackson.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Zanka, Norgaard, Wissa. (Maupay 86) Reguilon, Onyeka (Jensen 76), Toney, Janelt (Yarmaliuk 86)

