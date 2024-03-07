Chelsea announce annual loss of more than £90m

Chelsea have announced pre-tax losses of more than £90m.

The club lost a total of £90.1m in the 12 months up to June 2023 – Chelsea’a first full year under the ownership of the Todd Boehly-led regime.

That is an improvement on the previous years’ loss of £121.4m, which was largely put down to the sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.







Chelsea’s turnover is up from £481.3m in 2021/22 to £512.5m, mainly because of the sales of a number of players.

There continues to be speculation over whether the Blues will be able to comply with profit and sustainability rules following a series of big-money signing since the takeover.

However, in a statement, Chelsea insisted: “Despite the loss in the year and the continued fallout from the sanctions placed on the club in the prior year, the club continues to comply with Uefa and Premier League financial regulations.”







