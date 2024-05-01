Pochettino keen to solve Chelsea’s injury problems

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea are trying to get to the bottom of their injury woes.

The Blues have endured a disappointing first league campaign since Pochettino took over as boss.

The continued absence of key players has been a factor in their poor results, with the likes of captain Reece James and summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia among those sidelined.







Chelsea will be without 14 players for Thursday’s match against Pochettino’s former club Tottenham.

“In all of the new processes there are things we can do better, of course,” Pochettino said.

“We all feel the responsibility. Of course, we can do better, and then there are some circumstance where too many circumstances happen and that is why it is difficult to explain (the injuries) in one word or sentence.

“We are working on trying to improve. We have an amazing staff – medical staff, performance staff and coaching staff with amazing experience in managing clubs and being in this business.”

Despite the club’s owners spending about £1bn on players since their 2022 takeover, Pochettino has regularly had to include youngsters in his squad because so many more established players have been unavailable.

Pochettino said: “We need to arrive at the end of the season with all the information on the table and try to be better next season and improve in all the communication, dynamics, strategies, everything we need to put all our knowledge in to improve and coordinate better all the things we can improve.

“There are too many things that are maybe all together today and why we are suffering so many injuries.”







