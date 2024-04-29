Veteran defender Silva to leave Chelsea

Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

The Brazilian defender, who will turn 40 in September joined the club on a free transfer in August 2020 after leaving Paris St-Germain.

It was seen as a short-term move, given his age, but he went on to make 151 appearances for the Blues, winning the Champions League in the process. He also has two sons in the Chelsea academy.

In a message to Chelsea supporters, he said: “Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

“My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

“I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here.

“But it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.”







