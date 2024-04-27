VAR ‘damaging English football’, says Pochettino

Maurico Pochettino claimed that VAR is “damaging English football” after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Pochettino’s side came back from two down to earn a point, but had a last-gasp winner disallowed after a VAR check.

Deep in stoppage time, Chelsea thought they had won it when Axel Disasi’s header hit the bar and ricocheted in off keeper Robin Olsen.







However, after referee Craig Pawson viewed the pitchside monitor, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Benoit Badiashile on Diego Carlos.

Blues boss Pochettino said: “The referee is unbelievable and it’s ridiculous. It is difficult to accept.

“It is painful as it has damaged English football and I think Villa players and their fans didn’t understand why the goal was disallowed.

“They said it was foul and, if you see the challenge, what happens if we go into every single challenge like this it is going to be a foul and we wouldn’t finish the game with 11 players.

“We can talk about the performance or the decision – it is damaging the game.”

Chelsea got off to a terrible start, going behind after just four minutes.

Lucas Digne cut the ball back from the left for John McGinn, whose shot was going wide before Marc Cucurella deflected it into the net.

Nicolas Jackson had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check and headed a cross from Cucurella against the post before Villa doubled their lead.

Chelsea were hit on the counter-attack, with Morgan Rogers firing into the bottom corner after being found by Matty Cash.

That put Villa in control but at the interval they had to replace keeper Emiliano Martinez, who picked up what looked like a thigh injury and was replaced by Olsen.

Chelsea were much better after the restart and dominated possession before Noni Madueke hauled them back into the game just after the hour mark.

Cole Palmer robbed Pau Torres on the right-hand side of the box and teed up Conor Gallagher, who was down by McGinn in the box. That might have resulted in a penalty being awarded, but Madueke pounced on the loose ball and swept it past Olsen.

As Villa wilted, Gallagher curled a cracking left-footed shot from near the edge of the box into the far corner of the net.

“The way we changed the energy and dominated a good team like Aston Villa, I think that shows everyone that we are able to compete,” Pochettino said.

“If you analyse the 99 minutes, I think we were the better side.”







