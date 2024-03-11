Pochettino keen to ‘calm’ unhappy Chelsea fans

Mauricio Pochettino hopes the win over Newcastle will help to “calm” disgruntled Chelsea supporters.

Under-pressure boss Pochettino, who was barracked by fans during the recent draw at Brentford, saw Cole Palmer inspire the Blues to a much-needed victory at Stamford Bridge.

But the Argentine accepts he will face more criticism if further wins do not follow.







Pochettino said: “The most important thing is that it (criticism from fans) is not affecting us. It was not affecting the team and the team are knowing what they need to do.

“We keep believing and to win the game today I think is important for us and of course for our fans to be a little bit more calm.

“But if we don’t win the next game it is going to be again a problem. But that is Chelsea.

“We need to understand that we are at Chelsea and when we are in a project that is completely different some people can be confused and when people don’t want to listen then it can be difficult.

“But we are trying to explain. We are in a different Chelsea, we are building something different, and of course it is going to be tough.

“The team need to be more mature and to play more time together. The most important thing is not to give up. We are going to be strong and we all agreed that the fans have a right to complain, but we don’t have a right to give up.

“Today it was great to see the team fighting and performing and beat a team that last season was fighting for the top four and have very good players.”

Palmer was involved in the build-up to Nicolas Jackson’s opening goal and restored Chelsea’s lead after Alexander Isak had equalised.

Mykhailo Mudryk added a third and Jacob Murphy pulled a goal back for the Magpies.

Palmer has been outstanding since joining Chelsea from Manchester City and this was another standout display from the young forward.

“He’s doing well. He arrived on the last day of the transfer window and it was so easy for him to adapt to the team and the demands of the coaching staff,” said Pochettino.

“I think he is showing his quality. Of course it’s good to have him because he is doing things that before it was a concern – not to have a player that can link the game.

“He’s doing fantastically and getting more mature by the day. He still needs to improve, but he’s doing a very good job.”







